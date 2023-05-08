Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$9.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.52 billion.

ARW stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. 541,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

