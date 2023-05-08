Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$9.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.52 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.4 %

ARW traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 541,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

