Ark Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $49.11 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003330 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003701 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003183 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,798,650 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

