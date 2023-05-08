Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $137.95 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,941 shares of company stock worth $54,096,115. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

