Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Robert W. Baird

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.21.

Arhaus Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.19 on Friday. Arhaus has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 96.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 508.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 565,276 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

