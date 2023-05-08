Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 855,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 629,251 shares.The stock last traded at $29.43 and had previously closed at $29.40.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

