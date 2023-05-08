Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.16% of Ares Management worth $32,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,774,740.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,958,214 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,828 and sold 5,002,493 shares valued at $144,305,643. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARES traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.