Ardor Price Reaches $0.0783 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $78.22 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00055621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00038762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

