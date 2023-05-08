Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 5.9%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 2,561,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,903,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Ardelyx Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $898.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

Insider Activity

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $74,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

