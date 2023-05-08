Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Takes $39,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.24. 3,103,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,913,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

