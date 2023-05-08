Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 201 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $247.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

