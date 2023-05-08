Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases Shares of 760 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $55.37. 25,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,601. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,652.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,789 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,040. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

