Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases New Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 795 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,101,000 after buying an additional 201,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 751.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,817.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $176.32 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.16. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

