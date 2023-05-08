Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $114,000 in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 859.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 435,693 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 350,032 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $3,189,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,435,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,435,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 536,808 shares of company stock valued at $967,984,872. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.73. 96,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,266. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

