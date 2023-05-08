Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $139,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Upstart were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,178,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.00.

Upstart Stock Down 1.4 %

Upstart stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. 317,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,645. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $44,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $44,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,012,676 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.