Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $107.58 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

