Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires Shares of 3,104 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

