Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires New Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
LGIH stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.76. 6,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $126.37.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
