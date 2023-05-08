ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.11 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Featured Articles

