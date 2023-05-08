ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.11 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
