Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. 204,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,184. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $294.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,389,000 after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,331,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

