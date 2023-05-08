Analyzing Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and SHF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 3.42 -$186.77 million ($0.90) -1.99 SHF $9.48 million 2.18 -$35.13 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -150.95% -14.53% -12.67% SHF N/A 27.37% 3.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hut 8 Mining and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus target price of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 103.91%. SHF has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.21%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Summary

SHF beats Hut 8 Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

