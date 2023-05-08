Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$25.23

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

GEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.83 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.03 and a one year high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.28.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.6042584 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

