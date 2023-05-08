Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.00. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 81,318 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

