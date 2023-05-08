American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $283.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley acquired 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 964.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.