American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58 to $1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.58-$1.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. 3,381,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,636. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

