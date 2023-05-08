American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 169.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,097 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AXP opened at $153.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.