American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 4.3% Higher

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.47. 6,412,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 25,671,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.