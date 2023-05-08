Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 3.3% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

PAVE traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $27.97. 512,980 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

