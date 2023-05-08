Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,888 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the period.

ESGD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. 121,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

