Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.30. 20,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,422. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $921.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

