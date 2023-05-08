Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Altus Group to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASGTF remained flat at $40.06 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.