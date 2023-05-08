Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Raised by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 641,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.