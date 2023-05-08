Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.64 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $106.41 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

