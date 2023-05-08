Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $212.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

