Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,996 shares of company stock worth $16,363,044. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $88.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

