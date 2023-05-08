Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes $382,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

