Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases Shares of 8,106 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,106 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,934.83.

SHEL opened at $61.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $214.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

