Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases Shares of 5,128 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,592,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 209,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.5 %

BJ opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

