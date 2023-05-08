Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 99,166 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

NYSE IEX opened at $211.35 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

