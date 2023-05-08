Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New $574,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $172.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.40. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,829 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

