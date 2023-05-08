Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New $543,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 219,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after acquiring an additional 79,280 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.4 %

WSM stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.90. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

