Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New $426,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $210.70 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $206.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

