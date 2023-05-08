Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $499,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $104.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

