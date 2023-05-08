Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $325,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $164.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average is $170.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

