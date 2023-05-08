Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.11 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

