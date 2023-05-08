Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires New Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 366,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 187.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 435,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 284,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $41.91.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

