Alliance Global Partners Trims Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Target Price to $7.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRTS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

