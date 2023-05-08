Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $171.16

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $171.16 and last traded at $171.16, with a volume of 1716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALX. TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.84, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.63. The stock has a market cap of $885.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 169.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 172.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.