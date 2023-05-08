AirBoss of America (BOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.41 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 1.3 %

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$5.62 and a 1-year high of C$25.70.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

BOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$85,798.44. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

