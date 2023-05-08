Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 3.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $63,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,442,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $295.20. 595,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

